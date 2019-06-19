New Mexico

Clovis elementary school lockdown lifted

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:37 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 02:03 PM CDT

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) —

UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted at 11:53 mountain time.

Clovis Schools said law enforcement did conduct an investigation but did not release any further information.

 

ORIGINAL:

A Clovis elementary school has been placed on a level one lockdown.

School officials said La Casita Elementary School, which is currently holding a summer camp program, was placed on the lockdown due to a report of a possible weapon on the playground.

Clovis Schools said the Clovis Police Department has been notified.

During a level one lockdown, all exterior doors are locked and classes are conducted as normal.

We will update with more information once it is made available to us.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News