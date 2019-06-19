Clovis elementary school lockdown lifted

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) —
UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted at 11:53 mountain time.
Clovis Schools said law enforcement did conduct an investigation but did not release any further information.
ORIGINAL:
A Clovis elementary school has been placed on a level one lockdown.
School officials said La Casita Elementary School, which is currently holding a summer camp program, was placed on the lockdown due to a report of a possible weapon on the playground.
Clovis Schools said the Clovis Police Department has been notified.
During a level one lockdown, all exterior doors are locked and classes are conducted as normal.
