Clovis elementary school lockdown lifted

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clovis Municipal Schools_1504021083421_25712457_ver1.0_640_360_1560962109623.png.jpg

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) —

UPDATE: The lockdown was lifted at 11:53 mountain time.

Clovis Schools said law enforcement did conduct an investigation but did not release any further information.

ORIGINAL:

A Clovis elementary school has been placed on a level one lockdown.

School officials said La Casita Elementary School, which is currently holding a summer camp program, was placed on the lockdown due to a report of a possible weapon on the playground.

Clovis Schools said the Clovis Police Department has been notified.

During a level one lockdown, all exterior doors are locked and classes are conducted as normal.

We will update with more information once it is made available to us.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss