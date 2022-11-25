CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis, New Mexico announced that the city, along with area counties, will be under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to a news release from the city of Clovis, this advisory is expected to impact Curry County, Roosevelt County and the Chaves County Plains starting around 6 p.m. through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said that snow is expected in that time period, with accumulation ranging between one and three inches. According to the release, four inches of snow could accumulate in southeast Chavez and southern Roosevelt counties.

Individuals in the area should plan on snow-packed or icy road conditions after dark, according to the release. Officials said in the release that rain is expected to turn into snow across the region Friday evening.