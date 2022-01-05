Clovis Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announces art competition winners

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announced the winners of the latest District Art Competition, which was held on Dec. 14 at the new iAcademy at Lincoln Jackson School.

A release states the competition received projects from more than 100 students. The theme was “It Stats with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community. First-place winners of each category will receive cash prizes, and second and third-place winners will receive medallions. Students will receive their prizes when school returns in January.

As a courtesy, the Clovis Carver Library will display all placeholder’s art in the foyer of the Library located at 701 N. Main throughout January, the release said. The library also said that winners will be featured and all of their projects will be shown during an online celebration on Jan. 17 and there will be a link provided to the public.

Here are the winners announced by the commission:

Kindergarten Category

1st place – Grade: K – Name: Ian Perez – School: La Casita – Teacher: Exiga

2nd place – Grade: K – Name: Zoey Rodriguez – School: Parkview – Teacher: Ms. Fickling

3rd place – Grade: Kindergarten – Name: Backett Wiegel – School: Zia – Teacher: Ms. Glenn

First-Second Grade Category

1st place – Grade: 1st – Name: Arredondos (Class Project) – School: Parkview – Teacher: Arredondos

2nd place – Grade: 2dn – Name: Jesus Ramos – School: LaCasita – Teacher: Ms. Olivas

3rd place – Grade: 2nd – Name: Illana Johnson – School: iAcademy – Teacher: Mrs. Lawson

Third – Fifth Grade Category

1st place – Grade: 5th grade – Name: Christian Thomas – School: Zia – Teacher: Mrs. Wilson

2nd place – Grade: 5th – Name: Arianna Wilks – School: Zia – Teacher: Mrs. Lucero

3rd place – Grade: 3rd grade – Name: Airam Santos-Torres – School: LaCasita – Teacher: Mrs. Rosas

Sixth-Eight Grade Category

1st place – Grade: 7th – Name: Meagan Harris – School: Gattis – Teacher: Mrs. Del Torro

2dn place – Grade: 6th – Name: Carter Shirley – School: Gattis – Teacher: Mrs. Williams

3rd place – Name: Ny’Azja Tademy – School: Gattis – Teacher: Mrs. Del Torro

High-School