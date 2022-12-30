CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce is set to host the 2023 “Clovis Rocks” Annual Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Curry County Events Center, located at 1900 E Brady Ave. in Clovis.

According to a Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce news release, tickets for the event are $50 each or $500 for a table of 10. Tickets must be purchased before 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Officials said the theme for the banquet is the new slogan of Clovis “heartfelt connections, endless horizons,” which honors the community’s shared promise to welcome all into the Clovis family while creating connections that inspire growth with endless opportunities.

According to the release, the banquet will also feature live music and dancing with Allie Brooks and Chek Rippee.

Officials said the banquet will honor outstanding citizens and volunteers in the community, as well as the Chamber’s accomplishments throughout 2022, with Board President Robyn Snowberger of McDonald’s Restaurants. There will also be a sneak peek at Marli Raney’s 2023 goals and the ceremonial unveiling of the 2022 Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Heart Award, Cannon Community Partners Award, Ken Huey Patriot Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.

Tickets are on sale now to buy tickets, individuals are asked to contact the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce at (575)-763-3435.