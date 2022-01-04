Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce releases January calendar

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce has released its January calendar which includes its Annual Awards Banquet, Chamber Ambassadors Meeting, Legislative Dinner in Santa Fe, and more.

The events highlighted include:

Chamber Ambassodors Meeting – Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. Chamber Board Room (105 E Grand Ave)

– Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. Chamber Board Room (105 E Grand Ave) Legislative Breakfast – Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m. Chamber Board Room (105 E Grand Ave) or via Zoom

– Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m. Chamber Board Room (105 E Grand Ave) or via Zoom 2022 Annual Award Banquet – Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m Clovis Civic Center (801 Schepps Blvd). Event invitiation can be found here.

– Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m Clovis Civic Center (801 Schepps Blvd). Event invitiation can be found here. Clovis/Portales Legislative Dinner – Monday, Jan. 31 Hotel Santa Fe (1501 Paseo de Peralta). The registration form can be found here.

– Monday, Jan. 31 Hotel Santa Fe (1501 Paseo de Peralta). The registration form can be found here. Fast 45 with Sherri Wilson – Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 12 p.m. Chamber Board Room (105 E Grand Ave)

The full calendar of events can be found here.