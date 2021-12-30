Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce, CIDC, Eastern Plains Council of Governments legislative breakfast on Jan. 6

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce, Clovis Economic Development (CIDC), and Eastern Plains Council of Governments announced it will host the annual legislative breakfast at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 in the Chamber of Commerce Board Room on 105 E Grand Ave.

The Chamber of Commerce said the breakfast will serve as the official presentation of the 2022 legislative priorities for the City of Clovis, Curry County, Clovis Community College, Clovis Municipal Schools, Clovis Mainstreet, CIDC, the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce, and more.

State legislators Rep. Jack Chatfield, Rep. Randal Crowder, Sen. Stuart Ingle, Sen. Pat Woods, and Rep. Martin Zamora will be in attendance to discuss local business needs said the Chamber of Commerce.

Those wanting to RSVP for breakfast or register for the virtual Zoom option can call 575-763-3435 or email

staff@clovisnm.org. In-person attendees must RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Chamber members can attend in person or virtually via Zoom.