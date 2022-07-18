CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Community College announced that the college recently received a $50,000 mental and behavioral health grant from the New Mexico Higher Education Department.

According to a news release from the college, the grant aims at providing mental health presentations, additional services and connecting students with various resources.

Students will have an opportunity to complete a survey, providing officials insight into what mental and behavioral health areas are of the highest importance or need for the college’s student body. According to the release, four events will be hosted over the course of the academic year on topics identified by the surveys

“This is a great opportunity for us as a campus to ask students what mental health services they are needing and wanting and then provide them with direct services,” Marcus Smith, the college’s director of counseling, advising and student life, said in the release. “Through this grant we will be able to provide high quality mental health presentations to increase coping techniques and stress/anxiety reducing strategies to improve the mental wellbeing of all our students.”

According to the release, the New Mexico Higher Education Department awarded grants to 20 programs at 14 college and university campuses across the state.