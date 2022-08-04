CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Clovis Community College announced Thursday that the college’s president has officially been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to a statement from the college, the Clovis Community College’s Board of Trustees pleased the college’s president Charles Nwankwo on paid administrative leave. This was brought about because of the votes of no confidence from the college’s constituency groups in May.

Officials from the college said that Nwankwo will be on paid administrative leave until the end of the current investigation.