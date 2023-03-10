CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Clovis Community College announced Friday that it has recently earned a silver 2023-24 Military Friendly School Designation.

According to a news release from the college, Clovis Community College has previously been given the Military Friendly School Silver designation for the second year in a row, showing that the institution strives and succeeds “in the areas that matter most in helping veterans make the transition from the military to school and, ultimately, satisfying careers…”

“Clovis Community College is proud to once again receive the Military Friendly School Silver designation,” Interim President Robin Jones said in the release. “CCC prides itself on providing our active military members, veterans, and their families with exceptional educational opportunities on our campus, online, and at Cannon Air Force Base.”

The release said that the silver designation shows the school’s “heightened commitment to bettering the education landscape and providing opportunities for the military community.”

“This designation shows our commitment to serving the needs of our military and veteran students and families,” Robin Kuykendall, the college’s vice president for enrollment management and student affairs, said in the release. “At the same time, the annual application process allows us an opportunity to identify ways we can continuously improve to ensure we are meeting the needs of our military community and strive to serve our students in even better ways.”