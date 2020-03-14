Clovis Community College closed to students, public from March 16 to April 5

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to health concerns with COVID-19, the Clovis Community College said its campus, including the Heath and Fitness Center, will be closed to the public and students from March 16 through April 5.

CCC said starting March 16, face-to-face classes will be moved to an online format where possible.

School officials said students should contact their instructors as soon as possible for direction regarding requirements.

All classes are expected to resume as normal on Monday, April 6.

CCC officials said employees will report to work as usual on March 16 unless otherwise directed by a supervisor.

Spring Break will continue as planned. The CCC campus will be closed the week of March 23 in observance of spring break.

All events and gatherings sponsored by the college or those scheduled in college facilities are canceled through April 5.

CCC said its decision is guided with the safety of the campus and the health and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors in mind.

