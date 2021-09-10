Clovis Community College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Community College is kicking off its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month Monday, celebrating its status as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

According to a news release from the college, Clovis Community College’s student population has grown from 29% Hispanic students in 2010 to more than 45% Hispanic students in 2021. In the same time frame, the percentage of completions earned by Hispanic students has also grown from 30% to 45%.

The criteria for a higher education institution to be deemed a Hispanic-serving institution is enrolling at least 25% Hispanic students with at least 50% of full time students receiving PELL grants. According to the release, more than 45% of students identify as Hispanic and 11% identify as members of other minority groups, making the college’s student population as a “minority-majority” in 2021.

Through funding given to the college by being a Hispanic-serving institution, officials with the college say it has helped improve their enrollment, retention and success for Hispanic students.

“These funds allowed the institution to expand and revitalize our campus tutoring program. We implemented a highly successful academic coaching model with a majority Hispanic student participation,” the release said. “We launched Starfish, our student retention platform, which helps students feel more connected to their faculty and student support staff. We continue to work diligently to offer professional development training to our faculty and staff, to develop improved teaching strategies both in the classroom and online, to incorporate cultural awareness into curriculum design, and to promote a more student-centered environment on campus.”

With the college’s latest grant, its goal is to continue to improve enrollment, retention and success for Hispanic students, as well as emphasizing two areas of need in the region: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics professionals, as well as educators.

“We are expanding our course and program offerings in these high-demand fields as well as

building a 2+2 model of enrollment and transfer with partnering four-year universities in our region,” the release said. “To support students on this journey, we are providing expanded student support services including career and academic coaching, financial literacy, and expanded professional development opportunities for faculty and staff.”