Clovis City Manager announces appointment of Interim Police Chief

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis City Manager, Justin Howalt, announced on Thursday that Clovis Deputy Chief Roy Rice will serve as Interim Police Chief following Chief Douglas Ford’s retirement from the Clovis Police Department on Dec. 31.

The City of Clovis said Deputy Chief Rice has served as Clovis’ Deputy Chief since February 2021 and has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Previously, Rice served as Chief of Police for the Muleshoe Police Department before joining the City of Clovis.

“The police chief position is open and a thorough selection process has begun,” advised Clovis City Manager Justin Howalt, Thursday. “In the interim, I am confident that Deputy Chief Rice will do an outstanding job in leading the department.”

Chief Ford served as the Clovis Police Chief since March 2016 said the city.