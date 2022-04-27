CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced the city of Clovis will be holding its first Founder’s Day in honor of the city’s 115th birthday on May 1.

The Clovis Action Team is organizing the first Founder’s Day celebration from May 1 to May 8 and is inviting the community to celebrate the city.

On Friday, the Clovis Action team said Mayor Mike Morris will issue a proclamation officially announcing May 1 as Clovis Founder’s Day. The public will be able to watch the official announcement on Facebook and throughout the week, the community is encouraged to wear items that display the Clovis logo. Clovis merchandise is available for purchase online or at a variety of local stores.

The organization also said that it is running a Founder’s Day Coloring Contest for kids in grades preschool through 12th. The contest goes through May 8 and more information can be found here. Winners will be awarded for numerous age categories and the winning designs will be publicly displayed and featured on limited edition postcards.

More on Founders Day can be found here.