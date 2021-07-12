Clovis Aquatic Center closed due to vandalism

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Aquatic Center will be closed for repairs on Monday, July 12, and Tuesday, July 13, due to vandalism of the pool area, according to a press release from the City of Clovis.

The release stated the City of Clovis received a notification at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, that broken windows were damaged and many swim items were thrown into the pool.

The City further explained that the Clovis Police Department arrived on the scene and they secured the area.

“The vandalism of parks facilities is extremely upsetting,” said Parks and Recreation Director

Russell Hooper on Sunday. “The Parks and Recreation Department works extremely hard to

provide quality facilities to the public, and it is very disappointing to see acts of vandalism of our

public places.”

The Clove Police Department is investigating the incident, the release said.

For questions or comments, please contact the City Manager’s Office at 575-769-7828 or email, administration@cityofclovis.org.