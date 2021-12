AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- With the threat of what city of Amarillo officials are calling "extremely strong winds" expected to be in the region Wednesday, Xcel Energy officials state they are on hand to help if customers lose power throughout the day.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo officials are expecting strong winds, which could be in excess of 60 mph, to last through 3 p.m. Wednesday. Many counties in the Texas Panhandle are under a Red Flag warning, encouraging individuals to have extra caution while traveling in the high winds and stating that there is a critical risk for fire spread.