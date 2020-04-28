City workers in New Mexico capital brace for furloughs

SANTA FE, N.M. (The Santa Fe New Mexican) — New Mexico’s capital city is weighing a series of cost-cutting measures to address a budget deficit as tax revenue and other income take a dive.

The belt-tightening includes furloughs for all Santa Fe city workers except front-line public safety employees.

The furloughs are projected to save $1.43 million, just a fraction of the gap the city needs to close over the next two months.

Union leaders aren’t happy with the mayor, calling into question statements made by Mayor Alan Webber that “everyone is being asked to sacrifice.”

If approved by the council, the furloughs would go into effect May 6.