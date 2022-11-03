Update: (7 a.m.)

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Portales Municipal Schools announced that classes would be canceled on Thursday and all schools and offices would be closed, due to the water line break.

Original:

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a Facebook post from the city of Portales, the city experienced water outages due to a leak in the main water line on Thursday.

The city stated that crews are working to fix the problem and that the city of Portales will be without water during this time.

In addition, Eastern New Mexico University posted on Facebook that classes have been canceled on Thursday due to the water outage as the issue will impact the campus.