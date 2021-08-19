City of Clovis to receive funding from New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant program

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Clovis announced that it was granted funding from the New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant program, set to receive the largest amount it has ever received at $19,478.10. The city said it will be used to “support beautification initiatives” in the community.

These projects include, according to the city:

Organizing clean-up events in the fall and spring

Establishing recycling receptacles at Hillcrest Park

Purchasing equipment to support the graffiti removal program

Purchasing membership fees to the Keep America Beautiful program

“We would like to thank the New Mexico Tourism Department and the New Mexico Clean and Beautiful program for providing us with this funding,” commented District 4 Commission, Fidel Madrid, who also serves as the Chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee.

“The New Mexico Clean and Beautiful grant is vital for our community to help us keep Clovis beautiful.” said Parks and Recreation Director Russell Hooper commented, “We are thrilled to have received funding this year and look forward to advancing these projects on an ongoing basis.”

The City of Clovis said it will host its fall clean-up event, Trek for Trash, as part of the first efforts of the grant on Oct. 9. The community was encouraged to volunteer to help lessen litter throughout the city.