City of Clovis to host meeting, address economic development

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Economic Incentive Board for the City of Clovis is set to host a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 a.m., to detail the economic plans for the city, according to the City of Clovis.

The city released a list of the topics to be addressed at the meeting:

Discussion and action of appointing three members from the Economic Incentive Board to serve on the LEDA for Retail Task Force

Economic Development Funds Financial Report

Update on Clovis Economic Development (CIDC) projects

The meeting will be located in the north annex of the Clovis-Carter Library, the city stated.