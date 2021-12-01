City of Clovis to host meeting, address economic development

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Economic Incentive Board for the City of Clovis is set to host a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 a.m., to detail the economic plans for the city, according to the City of Clovis.
The city released a list of the topics to be addressed at the meeting:
- Discussion and action of appointing three members from the Economic Incentive Board to serve on the LEDA for Retail Task Force
- Economic Development Funds Financial Report
- Update on Clovis Economic Development (CIDC) projects
The meeting will be located in the north annex of the Clovis-Carter Library, the city stated.