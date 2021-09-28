City of Clovis to host annual Trek for Trash clean-up event

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis is set to host “Trek for Trash”, its annual fall clean-up event on Saturday, October 9.

The city said all Clovis residents, Cannon Air Force Base, and surrounding community members are invited to attend the event.

“Trek for Trash is part of a community-wide effort to help keep Clovis beautiful,” commented Parks and Recreation Director Russell Hooper. “We would like to thank the New Mexico Tourism Department Clean and Beautiful program for supporting this event.”

The city said event registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, at the City of Clovis Parks and Recreation Department, located at 500 Sycamore in Clovis. Participants will register, grab their t-shirts and clean-up supplies, and be assigned routes to pick up trash throughout the community. Donuts, water, and a grab-n-go hotdog lunch will be provided. The total volunteer time for participants is four hours.

Teams and individuals can register here, or they can the Parks and Recreation Department at (575) 769-7870.