City of Clovis to assist property owners with graffiti removal

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Clovis, graffiti removal is provided by the city at no cost to the property owner.

The City of Clovis said they are seeking the public’s assistance in addressing graffiti and tagging in the community.

City Code Compliance ask property and business owners to report instances of graffiti as follows;

Report graffiti to the Clovis Police Department by calling (575) 769-1921. The city said this steps aims to prevent graffiti from returning to the property.

Property or business owners must sign a graffiti removal waiver, which can be found at the city’s website, before the city can intervene. Completed forms should be signed and emailed to graffiticomplaints@cityofclovis.org, faxed to (575) 763-9641, or mailed to 1221 Mitchell St., Clovis, NM 88101.

City of Clovis officials, said if a member of the public sees graffiti on property that they do not own and would like to report it, or for general questions, regarding graffiti removal, please contact Code Compliance at (575) 763-9641.