City of Clovis selected as finalist for grant, may build second dog park

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Clovis announced it has placed among finalists for the PetSafe® Bark for your Park™ contest, getting a chance to win a grant that could help build a second dog park. The community must vote for Clovis, said the City, in order to win the grant.

Among the 30 remaining finalists, 10 communities that receive the most votes will be awarded funding, as explained by the city. Five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for constructing a new dog park, and five will be given $5,000 to improve their current local dog park.

The public will be able to vote for Clovis in the PetSafe® Bark for your Park™ contest beginning Tuesday, with the contest open until Aug. 31.

Submit your vote here, or here to participate. Individuals can vote once per day, every day, until the contest ends.

“The contest is a great opportunity to get the community involved in the process of establishing a new dog park in Clovis,” commented Parks and Recreation Director Russell Hooper. “An additional location will create more opportunities for residents and visitors to engage in the outdoors with their pets.”