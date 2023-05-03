(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 3, 2023.)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis are asking members of the community to avoid an intersection in Clovis because of a structure fire.

According to an announcement from the city of Clovis, officials are reporting a structure fire at the intersection of Axtell and 2nd Street. Officials said emergency crews are on the scene.

“Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” the release said.