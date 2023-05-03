(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 3, 2023.)
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis are asking members of the community to avoid an intersection in Clovis because of a structure fire.
According to an announcement from the city of Clovis, officials are reporting a structure fire at the intersection of Axtell and 2nd Street. Officials said emergency crews are on the scene.
“Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” the release said.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
