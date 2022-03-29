Update (7:02 p.m.)

TJ Cathey, the fire chief of the Portales Fire Department, provided an update to MyHighPlains.com regarding the status of the fire in Roosevelt County on Highway 70.

Cathey said that multiple agencies are working a fire in the area of New Mexico 202 and US 70, with the fire burning northeast. While Cathey said that no occupied structures were burned, he did say unoccupied structures have been impacted by the fire, including storage buildings as well as a museum off of US 70.

Cathey said entities are working to contain the fire, which has not been contained.

Original

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis is reporting a Brushfire west of Cannon Airforce Base along Highway 60/84 and County Road Z. The city is asking that people avoid the area as emergency crews are along the road.

The city is also reporting a second fire in Roosevelt County near the Midway Stadium on Highway 70. Fire crews are also on the scene of that fire and people are being asked to travel with caution as smoke could be obscuring the roads in the area.

