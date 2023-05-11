CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis released information regarding concerns about a distemper outbreak in the area.

According to a news release from the city of Clovis, officials said the city’s animal shelter has been responding to concerns regarding an outbreak of distemper in the area. Protocols in place included:

Vaccination of all animals upon entry to the shelter;

Thorough daily cleaning of the facility;

Observing the health and wellness of animals located within the shelter;

Taking appropriate action regarding their health as needed.

Officials said that in consultation with area veterinarians, they determined that animals that have been in the shelter for more than 15 days, and who have received the parvo/distemper vaccine and subsequent booster 14 days later, will be available for adoption. Before that, the animals will be unavailable for adoption.

Officials said the intake of animals into the shelter will continue to be at the discretion of the Animal Control supervisor.