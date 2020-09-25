City of Clovis, NM Cares: Small business continuity grant application Oct. 1

The US and New Mexico flags fly before the upcoming mid-term elections in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 1, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Clovis reports it has received an award of $4,260,000 for small business grants.

The city is working with the Clovis/Curry County Chamber of Commerce and Small Business Development Center to allocate the no match grants. Expenses eligible for funding are COVID-19 related, incurred through Mar. 1 through Dec. 15. of 2020.

The application opens on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. However, the city says eligible businesses can start preparing now using the information at clovisNM.org/CARES.

The City of Clovis, Clovis/Curry County Chamber and Small Business Development Center will hold a virtual press conference Monday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m., where businesses are invited to watch and ask questions.

More from MyHighPlains.com: