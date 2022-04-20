CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis recently announced the details for its planting ceremony to commemorate National Arbor Day later this month.

According to a news release from the city of Clovis, officials are inviting the public to participate in a tree planting ceremony for National Arbor Day at 11 a.m. April 29 at Greene Acres Park, located at 2001 Mitchell Street in Clovis.

Clovis is a part of the Tree City USA program, according to the release. The program helps provide the framework for communities to “manage and expand” their ability to have public trees. Arbor Day encourages people to plant trees in their own communities.

“Our park areas greatly benefit from all the beautiful trees we enjoy and which enhance the environment,” Russell Hooper, the city of Clovis’s Parks and Recreation director, said in the release. “We encourage the public to join us in celebrating Arbor Day.”

For more information about the event, individuals are asked to contact the city manager’s office at 575-763-9670.