CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced it will host its first Summer Youth Program consisting of an 8-week program at the Youth Recreation Building and Hillcrest Park from June 6 to July 29.

The city said programming will be offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 30-minute pick up and drop off period and will consist of environmental education, field trips, outdoor recreation, and more.

To be eligible, the city said those participating must live in Clovis and be between ages 5 and 11 by the start of the summer program in June. The cost for the program is $30 per week.

Applications can be found online in digital versions and may be downloaded to fill out. Printed applications can be found at:

City Hall (321 N. Connelly Street)

Clovis-Carver Public Library (701 N. Main Street)

Parks & Recreation Department (500 Sycamore)

Roy Walker Recreation Center (316 W. 2nd Street)

Compleated applications may be emailed to rec@cityofclovis.org or returned in person to the Roy Walker Recreation Center. Applications must be turned in by 5 p.m., Friday, May 13. More information can be found here.

The city said the program is being funded by the New Mexico Outdoor Equity Fund and the City of Clovis.