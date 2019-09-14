City of Clovis employees getting paychecks later than usual

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — City of Clovis employees are getting their paychecks a little later than usual.

Direct deposits typically go to the bank on Thursday and employees get paid the next day. That wasn’t the case this time as the direct deposits went to the bank today so employees did not get paid.

The city said the employees did not do anything wrong. They were dealing with pay increases and a new payroll system.

The Clovis City Manager, Justin Howalt, said in a statement:

The City of Clovis has a system in place to reimburse employees for any overdraft fees they may have incurred as a result.