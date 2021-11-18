City of Clovis announces new logo inspired by history

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis has announced a new logo, which will be used by departments to “visually unify Clovis’ local government in its marketing and communication efforts,” according to the a press release from the city.

The Clovis City Commission has adopted the logo that allows the City of Clovis to reserve the seal, which was used for marketing and communication purposes, and for official communication from the mayor and city commissions only, the release explained.

“Incorporating a logo into our communication strategy will take the City of Clovis to the next

level,” commented Kelsey Knight, the City’s Marketing, Communication, and Grant

Coordinator. “We look forward to gradually introducing the logo throughout the City of Clovis

and our various departments.”

The city’s new logo is part of the newly released Clovis community brand, which features the tagline, “heartfelt connections, endless horizons.” According to the release, inspiration for the new logo comes from Clovis’ “rich railroad and architectural history and were designed by New Mexico graphic design firm Leighton Moon.”

For any questions regarding the City of Clovis’ new logo, contact the City Manager’s Office at (575)769-7828.