City of Clovis announces environmental-centered Summer Youth Program

CLOVIS, N. M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis announced Thursday that it has received grant funding to create a summer youth program, beginning in the summer of 2022.

According to a news release, the city received $20,000 from the Outdoor Equity Fund program, sponsored by the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division, for the new program. The eight-week summer program, focused on environmental education, will be available to up to 25 Clovis students in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

“We would like to thank the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division for supporting the

creation of this program, and for believing in the importance of environmental education for Clovis’ youth,” Fidel Madrid, a member of the Clovis City Commission who also serves as the Chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee, said in the release.

Claire Burroughes, the assistant city manager for the city of Clovis, said the program’s goal is to combine education and fun to engage the city’s children regarding the environment.

“We look forward to creating this program in the coming months to better serve local youth and to provide a cost-effective option for summer child care,” Burroughes said in the release.

The program will also be funded through various city resources, community support and through a fee from participants. The release stated that more details surrounding the program will be released in 2022.