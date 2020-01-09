City mayor in New Mexico resigns amid criminal charges

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of the northern New Mexico city of Las Vegas has resigned two weeks after she was indicted on charges of bribery and accepting kickbacks.

Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron announced the decision in a letter read Wednesday at a City Council work session.

City officials say Gurulé-Girón had previously said she would not run for reelection.

Prosecutors say Gurule-Giron was charged in December with six felonies related to abuse of power, bid rigging and offering and receiving bribes.

Officials say she pleaded not guilty Monday to all the criminal charges against her.

Officials say the criminal case against Gurulé-Girón alleges she pressured city employees to give contracts to her boyfriend’s construction company.