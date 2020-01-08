City council in New Mexico to vote on removing mayor

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — City officials in the northern New Mexico city of Las Vegas have scheduled a meeting to discuss the removal from office of the mayor indicted on bribery charges last month.

Authorities say Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron pleaded not guilty Monday to all six criminal charges including engaging in an official act for personal financial gain and demanding or receiving a bride by a public officer or employee.

The attorney general of New Mexico says the mayor allegedly rigged city contracts so her boyfriend’s contracting company could get them.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday inside Council Chambers and is open to the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss