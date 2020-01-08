City council in New Mexico to vote on removing mayor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — City officials in the northern New Mexico city of Las Vegas have scheduled a meeting to discuss the removal from office of the mayor indicted on bribery charges last month.

Authorities say Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron pleaded not guilty Monday to all six criminal charges including engaging in an official act for personal financial gain and demanding or receiving a bride by a public officer or employee.

The attorney general of New Mexico says the mayor allegedly rigged city contracts so her boyfriend’s contracting company could get them.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday inside Council Chambers and is open to the public.

