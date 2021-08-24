Child in Curry County injured after shooting incident

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Curry County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies and the Clovis Fire Department responded to a call of a four-year-old child that had been shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, on August 24 at around 12:00 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and the Clovis Fire Department responded to 1051 New Mexico 311 regarding a report of a four-year-old child who had been shot in the head.

The Sheriff’s office said the child was immediately transported by ambulance to the hospital, and then flown to a medical facility in Lubbock.

The Major Crime Unit was activated to assist with the investigation into this incident and it was determined that the child was at home with a parent when the injury occurred said the sheriff’s office.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office sad the investigation is ongoing.