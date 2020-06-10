Chief justice of New Mexico Supreme Court set to retire

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2018, file photo, New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura helps to certify election results and order recounts in a handful of state House races in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico’s Supreme Court is considering competing proposals to increase reliance on absentee balloting by mail in efforts to safeguarding public health and voting rights in the state’s June 2 primary. Oral arguments and a possible ruling were scheduled Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court is retiring at the end of July.

Judith Nakamura will leave the bench after serving on the high court since December 2015.

She previously served as a judge in Bernalillo County.

The Supreme Court’s Judicial Nominating Commission is accepting applications to replace Nakamura.

They are due June 26.

The chief justice presides over hearings and conferences at the New Mexico Supreme Court and is the administrative authority on aspects of all state courts.

During her tenure, Nakamura guided the high court’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

State courts now are preparing to resume jury trials.