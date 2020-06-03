Charges in New Mexico GOP building vandalism dropped

Spray painted words “still traitors” are shown on the front of the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday Feb. 10, 2020. The party says video footage shows a man early Saturday tagging the building. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Vandalism charges against a former Democratic aide accused of tagging the building of the Republican Party of New Mexico have been dropped.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office last week dismissed charges against Cameron Chase McCall.

He was charged in February with criminal damage to property after authorities compared video footage of the vandalism with a photo of him on his Facebook page.

But prosecutors say there was no enough evidence in the case and there were discrepancies involving the vehicle used.

Republican Pary of New Mexico spokesman Mike Curtis declined to comment.