Charges dropped against teen in New Mexico school shooting

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A teen accused of firing a gun at a New Mexico high school last year on the anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, shooting has been released and his charges have been dismissed.

Sandoval County District Attorney Lemuel Martinez said last week state health officials and the children’s psychiatric hospital refused to treat the suspect, who was 16 at the time of his arrest.

The teen had been found incompetent to stand trial.

Martinez says state law mandates that the suspect be released if there is no place to treat his competency.

Police said the teen opened fire at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, before running away. No one was hurt.