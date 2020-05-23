Census workers to target southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Census workers have started to drop off questionnaires at the front doors of some homes in Las Cruces and Dona Ana County as part of an effort to target households that don’t receive mail at their physical address.

The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials March 15 but had to suspend all fieldwork just days later due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That work is resuming now that field offices have been deemed essential businesses. Residents in other southern New Mexico counties also will be getting the forms.

Officials say census employees are following current federal health and safety guidelines, including social distancing protocols.