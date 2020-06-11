Census workers to resume delivering packets to Navajo homes

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Census workers will resume dropping off questionnaires at homes on the Navajo Nation this week.

The tribe’s legislative branch says the work to deliver paper packets to more than 70,000 homes begins Thursday.

The operation began in mid-March but quickly was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Census Bureau says it has trained staff in social distancing and given workers protective equipment.

People who receive the packets can fill out the census using the paper forms, by phone or online.

According to the Census Bureau, less than 1% of Navajos have responded on their own so far.