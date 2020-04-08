Census: New Mexico response rate near bottom among states

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials say New Mexico ranks near the bottom when it come to the number of people who have responded to the 2020 Census.

The latest update shows just over one-third of New Mexican households have replied either online or by phone _ far short of the 45% national response rate.

Bernalillo County is slightly ahead of the national rate but other areas are lagging.

Less than 5% of households in Rio Arriba County have responded.

The 2020 census will guide the distribution of some $1.5 trillion in federal spending and help determine how many congressional seats each state gets.