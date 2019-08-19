CCC Ranked in Top 25 Best Online Associate in Early Childhood Education in 2019

CLOVIS, NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) – Clovis Community College (CCC) was ranked in the Top 25 for Best Online Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education. According to BestColleges, an associate degree in early childhood education prepares you for a career working with young children and their families. Many school districts across the country are implementing kindergarten programs for four-year-old children, and the National Center for Education Statistics reports that more than one million children are enrolled in pre-K programs nationwide.

Monica Sanchez, the Division Chair for the Early Childhood Education Program stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized nationally for our program. Our program is designed for individuals who want to make a difference by enhancing the minds of young children. This field is for people who are energetic, adapt easily to creative situations, maintain high standards, and enjoy working with children.”

BestColleges understands that what makes a college the “best” looks different to every student, and each college search comes with its own unique challenges. This is why BestColleges aims to help prospective students find the school that best meets their needs through proprietary research, user-friendly guides, and hundreds of independent college rankings.

An associate degree in early childhood education allows you to teach in a preschool setting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects that the early childhood education field will have an employment increase of 10% between 2016 and 2026, which is above the national average.

CCC’s online early childhood education program prepares prospective educators to sit for the New Mexico child development certificate. The program also partially fulfills the state’s requirements for licensure in early childhood education, birth through third grade. The 71-credit associate degree takes most learners five semesters to complete. CCC also offers an 11-credit certificate of achievement in early childhood education for learners who do not wish to pursue an associate degree.

The program begins with 35 credits of core coursework in communication, math, lab science, social and behavioral sciences, and the humanities and fine arts. Early childhood education students then earn the remaining credits by completing courses on major topics, such as current reading and literacy development, engaging curriculum development, and the importance of family and community collaboration.

CCC maintains an open enrollment policy, meaning applicants with a high school diploma or GED automatically gain admission and can register for classes almost immediately. The school uses Accuplacer tests to determine the appropriate levels of reading, math, and English courses for new students. Applicants who have taken the SAT or ACT can submit those scores and waive the testing requirement.