Causey woman dies after Roosevelt County rollover

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – A Causey woman has died after a Monday evening crash on State Road 114, according to the New Mexico State Police.

According to police, the single-vehicle rollover happened on mile marker 32 near Causey, N.M. at around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The initial investigation showed, according to police, that a 2011 Chevrolet four-door passenger car was traveling north on State Road 114, driven by Eva Lee Laverne, 85. For “unknown reasons” the car left the road, struck a tree, and rolled.

Police reported that Laverne was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.” said the New Mexico State Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss