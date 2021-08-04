Causey woman dies after Roosevelt County rollover

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – A Causey woman has died after a Monday evening crash on State Road 114, according to the New Mexico State Police.

According to police, the single-vehicle rollover happened on mile marker 32 near Causey, N.M. at around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The initial investigation showed, according to police, that a 2011 Chevrolet four-door passenger car was traveling north on State Road 114, driven by Eva Lee Laverne, 85. For “unknown reasons” the car left the road, struck a tree, and rolled.

Police reported that Laverne was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Seatbelts do not appear to have been properly worn and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.” said the New Mexico State Police.