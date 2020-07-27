Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral

by: Associated Press

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman was allowed to leave jail to attend her son’s funeral but never returned has been sentenced.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Angela Sotelo pleaded no contest this month to an attempting to escape charge.

According to a criminal complaint, a state judge allowed Sotelo to attend the funeral of her son in August 2019 on a furlough.

But Sotelo never returned at her assigned time.

Police eventually found Sotelo on Dec. 5 and charged her with escaping from jail, failure to appear and failure to comply. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

