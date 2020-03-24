Caretaker seeks to transform Albuquerque ‘Kress’ building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The caretaker of a mid-century S.H. Kress building in downtown Albuquerque on the historic Route 66 is seeking to renovate the building and transform it into an art gallery.

The Albuquerque Journal reports caretaker Victoria Van Dame has started the process of renovating and cleaning out the property owned by Anna Muller, who moved to California for health reasons.

The building has been empty for decades, and its trademark curved windows have long since been covered.

Van Dame says she wants to restore the building and create a gallery that draws in creatives across all fields — visual, music, performance arts, and the culinary arts.