Cannon Air Force Base ‘improves’ school access for New Mexico military families, awarded for efforts

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A number of Air Force bases and state agencies were awarded on Monday, July 19 for their efforts to improve early school access for over 243,000 military families and veterans in New Mexico, according to a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs office.

The release stated that the Military Child Education Coalition presented the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award to a group of state-wide partners for “creating an ideal relationship resulting in the passing of four New Mexico legislative bills to ease the stress of frustrations of relocating military families.

New Mexico Governor Lujan-Grisham signed the Military Family Early School enrollment bill into law on April 6, 2021 which allows military families that are relocating to New Mexico to enroll their children into public or charter schools before their arrival.

Gov. Lujan-Grisham also signed into law the Purple Star Public School Program bill which recognizes “military-friendly” schools that show support to students and families connected to the military, the release explained.

“Anything we can do to help our moving military family’s transition to New Mexico is win for our students and our state. That is the goal we continually work toward,” said Teresa Ferenczhalmy, New Mexico Commissioner for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.

The following is a list of organizations that also received the award for improving school access for military families:

Holloman Air Force Base

Kirtland Air Force Base

Public Education Dept.

New Mexico Office of Military Base Planning and Support

New Mexico Commissioner for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission

New Mexico Military Children’s Education Council

“As a prior military spouse, I know military moves are tough, especially with school-age children. Our efforts aim to ease the stress of relocating families while helping them quickly make Cannon their home and create heartfelt connections,” Child and Youth Education Services-School Liaison for Cannon Air Force Base, Sara Williams said.

The New Mexico Military Children’s Education Council commits to the ongoing expansion of such recognition programs in the future. The continuation of this partnership is essential to the well-being of all New Mexico’s military connected students, children with military, DoD civilian and veteran parents state-wide, the release addressed.

For more information on Cannon AFB visit: https://www.cannon.af.mil.