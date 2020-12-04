Cannon Special Tactics Airman to be awarded the Air Force Cross

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Cannon AFB has announced that Staff Sgt. Alaxey Germanovich will receive the Air Force Cross, the second highest honor in the Department of Defense, on Dec. 7.

According to Cannon AFB, “On April 8, 2017, Germanovich was attached to a team of Army Special Forces and Afghan Commandos while on a mission to clear a well-fortified valley in Nangahar Province, Afghanistan. During an enemy ambush, Germanovich repeatedly exposed himself to sniper and machine gun fire while directing numerous danger close airstrikes from an AFSOC AC-130 gunship within 35 meters of his position.

With the team expending all of their rifle ammunition and grenades, they drew their pistols in an attempt to suppress the advancing enemy. Germanovich directed his team’s withdrawal, then traversed 700 meters carrying a casualty up a mountain to a helicopter landing zone while directing close air support.”

Germanovich is credited by Cannon AFB, for the protection of over 150 friendly forces and the destruction of 11 enemy fighting positions over the course of the eight-hour battle.

The ceremony will be presided over by Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett.