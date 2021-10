CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Cannon Air Force Base welcomed home several members of the 16th Special Squadron.

Members of the squadron along with the AC-130W returned from the battlefield and were welcomed home by families and other service members.

The AC-130W is a gunship that provides unique air support and is one of the most requested platforms for friendly ground forces said Cannon Air Force Base.

