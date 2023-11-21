Update: 9:25 p.m.

Cannon Air Force Base released more information about the lockdown at the base. As of Tuesday night, CAFB said there are no reported injuries or suspects.

CAFB said in a news release that around 4:50 p.m. MDT, its Security Forces received a report of someone hearing gunfire.

Security Forces entered into active shooter protocol and locked down the base.

According to CAFB, “active shooter protocol involves a base lockdown, shelter in place, and securing facilities. Additionally, no movement is allowed on or off base.”

Officials said multiple local law enforcement agencies are helping to secure the base as CAFB continues to search the base and secure the area.

Update: 8:15 p.m.

Cannon Air Force Base said, “All children in school-aged care, child development center and youth center are accounted for and secure.”

Update: 8:00 p.m.

Cannon Air Force Base said on a social media post that security forces will be knocking on Main Base and Chavez housing unit’s doors across the base.

CAFB said residents are not required to open the door, but if able to can respond verbally.

CAFB said security forces and local law enforcement may be in plain clothes.

According to Clovis Police Chief Roy Rice, there is not an active shooter on the base, and no one was shot.

“We’ll clear every building before the night’s done,” said Rice.

Original Story:

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Cannon Air Force Base are telling residents to seek shelter Tuesday night.

On a social media post, officials said Cannon and Chavez housing residents are to shelter in place until further notice.

Cannon said it is conducting active shooter protocols and Both Cannon and Cavez housing residents are directed to stay in place until further notice.

Officials with New Mexico State Police said they are assisting in the search for a man who made his way onto base allegedly threatening to shoot himself.

State police said a shot was heard, and Cannon authorities are searching for him.

“No one was hit and our guys are on the outside of the perimeter,” said PIO Wilson Silver, with New Mexico State Police.