Cannon Air Force Base to welcome new Wing Commander

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Cannon Air Force Base (AFB) is expected to welcome a new Wing Commander with a Change of Command ceremony.
According to Cannon AFB, U.S. Air Force Col. Robert A. Masaitis, Commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing in Clovis, New Mexico will hand over command to U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor. Col. Taylor is coming from the 1st Special Operations Group at Hurlburt Field, Florida.
More information about Cannon AFB can be found here.
